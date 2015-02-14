Feb 14 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Hamilton's Sneddon Park:

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams

South Africa v Zimbabwe head to head:

Total played: 37

South Africa won 34, Zimbabwe won two, no result 1

Last match:

Sept 4, 2014 - South Africa won by 63 runs in Harare