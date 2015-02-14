UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
Feb 14 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Hamilton's Sneddon Park:
SOUTH AFRICA
Captain: AB de Villiers
Coach: Russell Domingo
Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match
- -
ZIMBABWE
Captain: Elton Chigumbura
Coach: Dav Whatmore
Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams
- -
South Africa v Zimbabwe head to head:
Total played: 37
South Africa won 34, Zimbabwe won two, no result 1
- -
Last match:
Sept 4, 2014 - South Africa won by 63 runs in Harare (Compiled by by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.