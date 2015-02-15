Zimbabwe's bowler Tafadzwa Kamungozi (L) celebrates with teammate Craig Ervine after Ervine caught out South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Latest from Sunday's cricket World Cup Group B opening match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

South Africa scored 339 for four in their 50 overs.

Zimbabwe innings

1st over - After playing and missing at most of Vernon Philander's first over, Sikandar Raza clubs the South African bowler to the wide mid-on boundary for Zimbabwe's first runs off the bat. ZIM: 6-0

2nd over - Chamu Chibhabha hits three boundaries off Morne Morkel's first over, where the tall fast bowler is unable to settle on a good length. ZIM: 18-0

3rd over - Philander produces another tight over and gets excited when he hits Chibhabha on the pad, but his appeal is not supported by anyone else. ZIM: 21-0

4th over - Chibhabha smashes Morkel through the covers for his fourth boundary, though Raza continues to struggle. ZIM: 27-0

5th over - Philander strikes Chibhabha in the helmet with a bouncer with the ball running away for four leg byes. ZIM: 32-0

6th over - Morkel bowls the first maiden of the innings as Chibhabha is all defence against a variety of good deliveries. ZIM: 32-0

7th over - Raza's innings is ended on five by Philander on the second delivery when he chops a fullish delivery onto his stumps. Hamilton Masakadza joins Chibhabha and scores his first World Cup run with an edge to third man. ZIM: 35-1

8th over - Dale Steyn replaces Morkel. Four leg byes are followed by two boundaries from Chibhabha. ZIM: 47-1

9th over - Philander continues to strangle the Zimbabwean batsmen with Masakadza tucking him off his hip for a single to bring up the 50. ZIM 50-1

10th over - Steyn drops short and with the slow pitch Chibhabha is able to rock back and pull the ball forward of square for his seventh boundary. ZIM 56-1

16th over - Masakadza, who had belted Morkel for successive boundaries in the previous over, did the same against off-spinner JP Duminy to bring up the 50-run partnership with Chibhabha. ZIM 91-1

19th over - Chibhabha completes a quick single to score his 10th one-day international half century, before he steals another single to take the team score to 100. ZIM: 101-1

21st over - Masakadza hits Farhaan Behardien for a six over mid-wicket then laps him to fine leg for a boundary to bring up 4,000 runs in one-day internationals. ZIM: 114-1

23rd over - Masakadza hits Steyn for a six over long off to bring up his 26th one-day half century before Chibhabha lofts a similar shot for four. ZIM: 130-1

24th over - Chibhabha hits Imran Tahir for four to bring up the 100-run partnership then goes straight down the ground and is well caught by JP Duminy for 64. Brendan Taylor joins Masakadza. ZIM: 137-2

25th over - Masakadza hits Steyn for successive boundaries from deliveries that are too short. Steyn has figures of 0-38 from five overs. ZIM: 146-2

29th over - Philander, who had replaced the expensive Steyn in the 27th over, stymies the run flow, giving up just three singles. ZIM: 169-2

30th over - Duminy concedes nine runs from the 30th over to ensure that Zimbabwe are still in the game. ZIM: 178-2

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston/Sudipto Ganguly)