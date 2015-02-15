Latest from Sunday's cricket World Cup Group B opening match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
South Africa scored 339 for four in their 50 overs.
Zimbabwe innings
1st over - After playing and missing at most of Vernon Philander's first over, Sikandar Raza clubs the South African bowler to the wide mid-on boundary for Zimbabwe's first runs off the bat. ZIM: 6-0
2nd over - Chamu Chibhabha hits three boundaries off Morne Morkel's first over, where the tall fast bowler is unable to settle on a good length. ZIM: 18-0
3rd over - Philander produces another tight over and gets excited when he hits Chibhabha on the pad, but his appeal is not supported by anyone else. ZIM: 21-0
4th over - Chibhabha smashes Morkel through the covers for his fourth boundary, though Raza continues to struggle. ZIM: 27-0
5th over - Philander strikes Chibhabha in the helmet with a bouncer with the ball running away for four leg byes. ZIM: 32-0
6th over - Morkel bowls the first maiden of the innings as Chibhabha is all defence against a variety of good deliveries. ZIM: 32-0
7th over - Raza's innings is ended on five by Philander on the second delivery when he chops a fullish delivery onto his stumps. Hamilton Masakadza joins Chibhabha and scores his first World Cup run with an edge to third man. ZIM: 35-1
8th over - Dale Steyn replaces Morkel. Four leg byes are followed by two boundaries from Chibhabha. ZIM: 47-1
9th over - Philander continues to strangle the Zimbabwean batsmen with Masakadza tucking him off his hip for a single to bring up the 50. ZIM 50-1
10th over - Steyn drops short and with the slow pitch Chibhabha is able to rock back and pull the ball forward of square for his seventh boundary. ZIM 56-1
16th over - Masakadza, who had belted Morkel for successive boundaries in the previous over, did the same against off-spinner JP Duminy to bring up the 50-run partnership with Chibhabha. ZIM 91-1
19th over - Chibhabha completes a quick single to score his 10th one-day international half century, before he steals another single to take the team score to 100. ZIM: 101-1
21st over - Masakadza hits Farhaan Behardien for a six over mid-wicket then laps him to fine leg for a boundary to bring up 4,000 runs in one-day internationals. ZIM: 114-1
23rd over - Masakadza hits Steyn for a six over long off to bring up his 26th one-day half century before Chibhabha lofts a similar shot for four. ZIM: 130-1
24th over - Chibhabha hits Imran Tahir for four to bring up the 100-run partnership then goes straight down the ground and is well caught by JP Duminy for 64. Brendan Taylor joins Masakadza. ZIM: 137-2
25th over - Masakadza hits Steyn for successive boundaries from deliveries that are too short. Steyn has figures of 0-38 from five overs. ZIM: 146-2
29th over - Philander, who had replaced the expensive Steyn in the 27th over, stymies the run flow, giving up just three singles. ZIM: 169-2
30th over - Duminy concedes nine runs from the 30th over to ensure that Zimbabwe are still in the game. ZIM: 178-2
