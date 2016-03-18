MUMBAI, March 18 England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in their World Twenty20 Super 10 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The 2010 champions were on the receiving end of a brutal onslaught from West Indies opener Chris Gayle during Wednesday's defeat and their spinners struggled to grip the wet ball.

"Chasing in the evening, bit of dew creeps in," Morgan said at the toss while adding that they were unchanged from the team that lost to West Indies in their Group One opener.

"We did a lot of things right the other night. We caught Chris Gayle on a night when he was outstanding," he added.

"When a world-class player is on top of his game it's very difficult to stop him."

South Africa, one of the favourites to win the World Twenty20, had a problem of plenty at the top with both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock staking their claims to be the opening partner for AB de Villiers.

The Proteas, who have a number of players with experience of playing the Indian Premier League, opted to use Amla and De Kock as openers with batting mainstay de Villiers dropping down the order.

"To be honest, I wasn't sure (what to do if he won the toss)," South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said.

"Looks like the ball swings a bit more in the night and in the second innings there is a little bit of dew as well. I was 50-50, I'm actually happy to lose the toss." (Editing by Ed Osmond)