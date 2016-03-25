NAGPUR, India, March 25 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to field in their World Twenty20 Super 10 match against South Africa on Friday.

The Caribbean side have won both their fixtures against England and Sri Lanka and a win on Friday will guarantee them a place in the last four.

The 2012 champions retained the same side that beat Sri Lanka in their last match in Bangalore with hard-hitting opening batsman Chris Gayle passed fit from the hamstring injury he suffered while fielding.

"We are going to bowl first... We don't know what to expect. Whatever we do, we just have to do it well," Sammy said at the toss. "Hopefully we will restrict them to a good total and we have been chasing well.

"It's another opportunity for somebody to take responsibility and bring the team home. Today we want to take another step towards the right direction."

The Proteas, one of the pre-tournament favorites to win their maiden World Twenty20 title, lost their opening match against England in batting-friendly conditions in Mumbai before going on to beat Afghanistan at the same venue.

They added an extra spinner to their team that beat Afghanistan in their last Group One match, bringing in Aaron Phangiso for paceman Kyle Abbott while Rilee Rossouw came in for the injured all-rounder JP Duminy.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was delighted at the opportunity to bat first.

"I would have batted first anyways," Du Plessis said. "In Nagpur, the wicket is generally little slower and obviously there is a little bit more turn.

"That's why I am very happy we are batting first." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)