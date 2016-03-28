NEW DELHI, March 28 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their 'dead rubber' World Twenty20 Group One match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka are without skipper Angelo Mathews who sustained a hamstring injury when his side lost to England on Saturday, a defeat that eliminated the defending champions from the tournament.

Dinesh Chandimal will lead the team in Mathews' absence.

South Africa, who also have nothing but pride to play for, made three changes as they replaced Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Rilee Rossouw with Dale Steyn, Kyle Abbott and Farhaan Behardien. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Tony Jimenez)