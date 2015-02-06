Feb 6 Penpix of the South Africa squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

- -

AB de Villiers, 30. Right-handed batsman/wicketkeeper. 179 matches. 7,459 runs. Highest score: 149. Dismissals: 155.

Swashbuckling middle-order batsman who hit the fastest ever ODI ton off 31 balls against West Indies last month. The ability to improvise at the crease and create angles to score are his greatest strengths.

He captains the side, but no longer likes to keep wickets due to the physical demands. An athletic fielder in the inner circle, he is known for his spectacular catches. Considered by many as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently.

- -

Hashim Amla, 31. Right-handed batsman. 107 matches. 5,359 runs. Highest score: 153 not out.

Elegant opening batsman who provides a steadying influence at the top of the order. Not a powerful hitter, he accumulates runs with his wristy strokeplay and quick hands.

Became the fastest player ever to 5,000 ODI runs last month, taking 101 innings. He captains the test side and acts as a deputy for the one-day unit. Amla is also a very useful slip fielder.

- -

Kyle Abbott, 27. Right-arm fast-medium bowler. 11 matches. Seven wickets. Best bowling: 2-21.

Swing bowler who specialises in operating at the end of an innings. Not express pace, he relies on line, length, movement through the air and is a yorker specialist.

Seen as back-up in the South African side, he is a handy lower-order hitter who can score quickly.

- -

Farhaan Behardien, 31. Right-handed batsman/right-arm medium pace bowler. 21 matches. 318 runs. Highest score: 63. Wickets: 12. Best bowling: 3-19.

More of a batting all-rounder, his spot is in the lower middle order and also provides back-up to the fifth bowler with his medium-pace bowling.

Diminutive in stature, he generates surprising power with the bat through his timing. He is also an athletic fielder in the inner ring.

- -

Quinton de Kock, 22. Left-handed batsman/wicketkeeper. 36 matches. 1,486 runs. Highest score: 135. Dismissals: 62.

Attacking opening batman and the regular wicketkeeper for the side, he scored three ODI tons in consecutive matches against India in 2013. Has steadily improved with the gloves.

Represented South Africa at the under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2012 where he was top-scorer for the side.

- -

JP Duminy, 30. Left-handed batsman/right-arm off-break bowler. 134 matches. 3,644 runs. Highest score: 150 not out. 47 wickets. Best bowling: 3-31.

Having developed his right-arm off-break bowling he has taken on more of an all-rounder role in the side in recent years and can fill a full quota of 10 overs.

He is predominantly a batsman though and a powerful hitter despite his small stature. A fine timer of the ball, he is strong either side of the wicket and is also a key fielder in the inner ring.

- -

Faf du Plessis, 30. Right-handed batsman. 67 matches. 1,963 runs. Highest score: 126.

Nuggety batsman who accumulates runs and provides solidity at number three having previously batted lower down.

Captain of the Twenty20 team, he was once considered an all-rounder with his leg-break bowling, but has not turned his arm over in an ODI for more than two years.

- -

Imran Tahir, 35. Right-arm leg-break bowler. 30 matches. 55 wickets. Best bowling: 4-28.

Pakistan-born leg-spinner who married a South African and gained citizenship in 2011. Just a week later he was called into the ODI squad.

He has disappointing in test matches but found his niche in limited overs cricket where he is a key weapon both as a wicket-taker and in restricting runs. Has a well-disguised googly and is known for his flamboyant wicket celebrations.

- -

David Miller, 25. Left-handed batsman. 63 matches. 1,313 runs. Highest score: 130 not out.

Powerful middle-order batsman who specialises in getting big runs at the end of an innings. He is able to clear the boundary with ease.

There is little finesse to his stroke-play but on his day he can be devastating. Debuted against West Indies as a 20-year-old in 2010 and bagged his first century against the same opposition last month.

- -

Morne Morkel, 30. Right-arm fast bowler. 91 matches. 152 wickets. Best bowling: 5-21.

Tall fast bowler who uses his height to get bounce out of any surface. Add to that some decent pace and he is a handful, often used to soften up batsmen to the benefit of bowlers at the other end.

Made his international debut for an Africa XI against Asia XI in June 2007, but played for South Africa the following month. He is the younger brother of all-rounder Albie Morkel.

- -

Wayne Parnell, 25. Left-handed batsman/left-arm medium pace bowler. 45 matches. 356 runs. Highest score: 56. 64 wickets. Best bowling: 5-48.

More of a bowling all-rounder, he captained South Africa at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and within six months won his senior debut while still in his teens.

A genuine swing bowler and powerful lower-order hitter, he has battled with his economy rate in recent years which has seen him dropped from the playing XI.

- -

Aaron Phangiso, 31. Left-arm slow orthodox bowler. 14 matches. 15 wickets. Best bowling: 3-43.

Known more for his economy rate than wicket-taking prowess, Phangiso has been in and out of the side since making his ODI debut two years ago.

He is an intelligent operator who uses variations in pace rather than being a big turner of the ball. Likely to be a back-up option at the World Cup.

- -

Vernon Philander, 29. Right-handed batsman/right-arm medium fast bowler. 24 matches. 111 runs. Highest score: 23. 35 wickets. Best bowling: 4-12.

First selected for the ODI side in 2007, but then made just a handful of appearances before returning to the team permanently in late 2013. By that stage he had established himself as a top performer in test cricket, with his ability to move the ball both ways.

He is the fastest ever player to 50 test wickets, taking only seven matches. No great pace, he relies on guile and a stump-to-stump line. A powerful lower-order batsman.

- -

Rilee Rossouw, 25. Left-handed batsman. 14 matches. 416 runs. Highest score: 132.

He has most recently opened the batting in the place of the injured Quinton de Kock, but can be used anywhere in the top seven.

Was out for a duck in five of his first 10 ODI innings, before smashing 128 and 132 against West Indies last month. Likes to score quick runs, but unlikely to feature in the first XI if everybody is fit.

- -

Dale Steyn, 31. Right-arm fast bowler. 96 matches. 151 wickets. Best bowling: 6-39.

Considered by most to be the premier fast bowler in world cricket, Steyn has not enjoyed the same success in ODIs as test matches. Ironic given his fiery reputation, he was considered too nice a fast bowler when he first burst onto the scene as a 21-year-old and was told to be more aggressive.

Coming from no great height, he skids the ball through and can move it both ways. He also possesses a well-disguised slower ball and has great accuracy and control. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)