Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
MUMBAI, March 18 Joe Root hit 83 as England beat South Africa by two wickets in the World Twenty20 Super 10 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Chasing South Africa's 229-4, England reached their target with two balls to spare to register their first win in two matches in the Group One. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.