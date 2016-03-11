South Africa's Faf du Plessis runs between wickets during the Twenty20 (T20) International cricket match against England in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

MUMBAI South Africa have their best balanced squad ever going into the World Twenty20 and captain Faf du Plessis is confident they can finally put an end to the 'chokers' tag that has dogged the country in major tournaments.

South Africa have arrived at the sixth edition of the World Twenty20 in a rich vein of form, winning nine of their last 12 completed matches and with a settled line-up.

They notched up series victories in Bangladesh and, crucially, India before losing 2-1 at home to Australia.

"In the series against Australia, we tried to make sure that every area was covered and that is why the team changed a little bit every game," Du Plessis told reporters on Friday.

"So as a captain I don't feel worried, I feel that we have got a well balanced team.

"I feel that it is the probably the most balanced squad we have had, and it is not the eleven that is playing, we have got some real depth in our squad."

South Africa have great strength at the top of their batting order with both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock having staked their claims to be the opening partner for AB de Villiers.

The middle order is studded with powerful strokemakers while fit-again Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada provide pace and control in the fast bowling department.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been a key wicket-taker in the 20-over format and is seen as South Africa's trump card on the slow spinning wickets in India.

"If you look at guys like Hashim Amla in the previous game, and two games Hashim was not playing, Dale Steyn is just back," said Du Plessis.

"So we have got some great names in our squad and guys are competing to get into the eleven. Like I said for the first time we have got a real great balance and every single area is covered."

South Africa have never won a World Cup in either the 50-over or T20 formats and the South African captain said the 'chokers' tag was a fair one.

"The only way you can ever get the monkey off your back is if you do win a trophy," he said.

"For me it is about our preparation, which has been really good and then if it happens, hopefully we will have to stop answering the question."

South Africa will open their World Twenty20 campaign against England in Mumbai on March 18. They also face group matches against Sri Lanka, West Indies and the winners of the qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

