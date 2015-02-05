Feb 5 Factbox on the Scotland squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: Preston Mommsen

All-round sportsman Mommsen who played cricket and rugby for South Africa School Boys before moving to Scotland on a sports scholarship. In 2010, having served a four-year qualification period, made his Scotland debut and, after impressing in World Cup qualifiers, was named captain last year.

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Former New Zealand test and one-day spinner Grant Bradburn was appointed Scotland head coach in 2014 and has won two of seven one-dayers. Can call on the experience of Paul Collingwood, England's former captain and second highest ODI run scorer, as part of his coaching staff.

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Frederick Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw.

Key players: Kyle Coetzer

With a highest score of 133 and an average of just under 40, vice-captain Coetzer is a crucial member of Scotland's top order. The right-hander scored 333 runs at an average of 55.50 on the World Cup acclimatisation tour and has hit five fifties and one hundred in 20 ODI's.

Majid Haq

Haq has established himself as one of the most astute spinners outside the test playing nations and has taken more wickets (57) and represented Scotland more times (50) than any other player. A useful lower-order batsman with three ODI fifties to his name.

World Cup record: 1999 - pool stage; 2007 - pool stage.

Overall playing record: Played: 74, Won: 26, Lost: 44, Tied: 0, No result: 4.

Highest innings total: 341-9 v Canada, Christchurch, 2014.

Lowest innings total: 68 v West Indies, Leicester, 1999.

Most appearances: 50 - Majid Haq.

Highest individual score: 175 - Calum Macleod.

Leading run-scorer: 1,231 - Gavin Hamilton.

Best bowling: 6-28 - Josh Davey v Afghanistan, 2015.

Leading wicket-taker: 57 - Majid Haq.

Highest partnership: 203 (1st) - Gavin Hamilton and Fraser Watts v Canada, Aberdeen, 2009.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 14 - Preston Mommsen and Ryan Watson.

Most dismissals: 33 - Colin Smith.