Scotland's Preston Mommsen is bowled against England during their one-day international cricket match at Mannofield Cricket Ground, Aberdeen, Scotland May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

Penpix of the Scotland squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Preston Mommsen, 27. Right-hand bat, right-arm offbreak. 30 matches. 732 runs. High score: 139*. Six wickets. Durban-born Mommsen replaced the injured Kyle Coetzer as temporary captain in 2014 and impressed enough to be handed the post on a permanent basis heading into Scotland's third World Cup. Was named the International Cricket Council Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year in 2014.

Kyle Coetzer, 30. Right-handed bat, right-arm medium-fast. 20 matches. 718 runs. High score: 133. One wicket. Vice captain Coetzer was first involved in the Scotland set-up at the European under-15 Championship in 1999 and has since established himself as key member of the Scottish top order. Smashed 133 against Afghanistan in 2013 – the third highest ODI score by a Scotland batsman.

Richie Berrington, 27. Right-handed bat, right-arm medium-fast. 39 matches. 813 runs. High score: 101*. 16 wickets. A batting all-rounder with a knack for taking useful wickets. Emigrated to Scotland from South Africa as a youngster and has since risen through the country’s cricketing ranks. Clubbed a swashbuckling 56 from just 23 balls against Ireland in 2011 and registered his maiden ODI century against the same opposition last year.

Freddie Coleman, 23. Right-handed bat. 13 matches. 134 runs. High score: 40. Made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2013 but has struggled since, scoring just 134 runs at an average of 12. A quick and athletic fielder with an accurate throw, Coleman has been heavily utilised as a specialist sub fielder by Scotland and county side Warwickshire.

Matthew Cross, 22. Right-hand bat, wicketkeeper. 11 matches. 140 runs. High score: 55. Wicketkeeper-batsman Cross made his Scotland bow against Canada last year and played magnificently with six catches and two run outs in a comprehensive 170-run victory. Has 22 ODI catches.

Josh Davey, 24. Right-hand bat, right-arm medium-fast. 18 matches. 373 runs. High score: 64. 28 Wickets. Made his ODI debut in 2010 as a 20-year-old and has since recorded Scotland’s two best ODI bowling figures taking 5-9 against Afghanistan in 2010 before registering 6-28 against the same opposition last month. Alongside his six wickets he swatted a 48-ball 53 as Scotland recorded a 150-run victory against their World Cup Pool A opponents.

Alasdair Evans, 26. Right-hand bat. Right-arm medium-fast. Eight matches. 32 runs. High score: 22. Five wickets. A rangy seam bowler who secured his place in Scotland’s World Cup squad by virtue of two shrewd, economical performances against Ireland in September. Suffered the ignominy of being run out with the final ball as Scotland chased a heroic victory in a one-run loss against a strong New Zealand XI in 2014.

Hamish Gardiner, 24. Right-hand bat. Eight matches. 238 runs. High Score: 96. Made his international debut against the county of his birth Australia in 2013 having scored heavily in Scottish domestic cricket. Blasted 190 runs in his latest three full ODI’s at an average of over 60.

Majid Haq, 31. Left-hand bat, right-arm offbreak. 50 matches. 519 runs. High score: 71. 57 wickets. A Scottish stalwart who holds the record for most wickets (57) and appearances (50) and a useful batting option with three ODI fifties and a top score of 71 to his name. Took career-best figures of 5-54 in an eight-wicket victory against Ireland last year.

Michael Leask, 24. Right-hand bat, right-arm offbreak. Eight matches. 154 runs. High score: 50. Two wickets. The aggressive 24-year-old announced himself on the international scene with a swashbuckling 42 from 16 balls, including five sixes, against England last year. His performance prompted then-England captain Alastair Cook to say: “He was dangerous, wasn’t he? He has got a lovely swing of the bat and when he hit it, it really stayed hit."

Matt Machan, 23. Left-hand bat, right-arm offbreak. 16 matches. 548 runs. High score: 114. Eight wickets. English-born Machan is a powerful, talented ball striker who scored a century, and career-best score of 114, in just his fourth ODI against Kenya in 2013. A handy spinner who followed up that century with career-best figures of 3-31 in the same game.

Calum MacLeod, 26. Right-hand bat, right-arm medium-fast. 27 matches. 636 runs. High score: 175. Eight wickets. Having started his career as a specialist bowler, Macleod reinvented himself as an unorthadox batsmen and has since recorded the highest ever Scottish ODI score of 175. Was England’s 12th man during the 2009 Ashes test match against Australia at Edgbaston, becoming the first Gaelic-speaker to appear in a test match in the process.

Safyaan Sharif, 23. Right-hand bat, right-arm medium-fast. 12 matches. 81 runs. High score: 26. 15 wickets. The England-born pace bowler marked his Scotland debut with figures of 4-27 against the Netherlands. The 23-year-old can be expensive but has established himself as an important strike-bowler.

Rob Taylor, 25. Left-hand bat, left-arm medium. 11 matches. 129 runs. High score: 46*. 16 wickets. A powerful opening bowler with career-best figures of 3-39 against Kenya in 2013. Capable of chipping in with useful runs and lusty hitting down the order. A left-handed bowler and batter who fields and throws with his right hand.

Iain Wardlaw, 29. Right-hand bat, right-arm fast-medium. 17 matches. 20 runs. High score: 7*. Best bowling 4-22. 30 Wickets. The former accountant was a late bloomer in cricketing terms making his First Class debut as a 26-year-old in 2011. Made his Scotland debut in 2013 and has since taken 30 ODI wickets in just 17 matches at an impressive average of a shade over 24.

