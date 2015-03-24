New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum plays a shot during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's Brendon McCullum loses a shoe as he attempts a shot off South Africa's bowler Dale Steyn during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's Tim Southee catches out South Africa's Quentin de Kock during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) reacts after catching out South Africa's Quentin de Kock as team mate Luke Ronchi joins him during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's captain Brendon McCullum plays a shot during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Latest from the cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

South Africa scored 281-5 in 43 overs. New Zealand need 298 in 43 overs to win under the Duckworth/Lewis system.

New Zealand innings

1st over - Dale Steyn bowls a hostile first over though Brendon McCullum still deposits him over wide long-off for a six. 8-0

2nd over - Vernon Philander bowls a bouncer that goes for four byes before McCullum hits a six and two fours. 26-0

4th over - Morne Morkel replaces Philander and is hit for two boundaries by McCullum and another by Martin Guptill, who brings up 500 runs in the tournament. 46-0

5th over - McCullum hits Steyn into the second tier of the southern stand to bring up the 50-run partnership, then a four and another six at fine leg to bring up his 50 in 22 balls before he hits two more boundaries. 71-0

7th over - McCullum's blitzkrieg ends on 59 when he hits the ball from Morkel straight to Steyn at mid-on. 72-1

9th over - Morkel strikes again when Kane Williamson drags a short delivery on to his stumps for six. 81-2

10th over - JP Duminy is introduced with Guptill and Taylor scoring seven runs. 88-2

12th over - Guptill lofts Duminy into the stands over deep mid-wicket to bring up the 100. 104-2

15th over - Philander bowls a tidy over that had Guptill play-and-miss at the first ball and only one run coming from it. 113-2

17th over - Both Guptill and Taylor release some of the scoreboard pressure that had built up by stroking boundaries from Philander. 128-2

18th over - Guptill is run out for 34 after Taylor starts, stops then starts again. 133-3

20th over - Grant Elliott and Taylor play it safe to consolidate the innings with three singles from Tahir. 143-3

22nd over - Taylor is caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock down the leg side off Duminy for 30. 151-4

25th over - Corey Anderson hits a six from the final ball of the Philander over, that had four dot balls. 173-4

29th over - Anderson again hits a six from the final ball of the over, this time from Duminy as tension in the ground ratchets up. 196-4

30th over - Elliott produces a text-book cover drive for three runs to bring up the 50-run partnership. 199-4

32nd over - AB De Villiers bungles an easy run out of Anderson when he breaks the wicket after dropping the ball. 208-4

35th over - Elliot shuffles across his stumps and lifts a Morkel delivery over the square leg boundary before Anderson smashes a four over wide mid-off. 231-4

36th over - Anderson punches through cover for a boundary from Tahir then drives him down the ground for a single to bring up his fourth ODI half-century, before Elliott hits a boundary over cover to bring up his eighth ODI 50. 243-4

37th over - Anderson pulls a short ball from de Villiers to fine leg to bring up the 250 and 100-run partnership. 251-4

38th over - Faf du Plessis takes a steepling catch at square leg from Anderson for 58 after a Morkel delivery got big on the left-hander to end the 103-run partnership. 252-5

40th over - Luke Ronchi hits a four in a tight Tahir over. 269-5

41st over - Ronchi holes out to Rilee Rossouw on the mid-wicket boundary for eight. 275-6

42nd over - Elliott is almost caught twice deep on the leg side but survives. 286-6

43rd over - Vettori hits a four wide of third man before Elliott hits a six over long-on to win the game with one ball to spare. 299-6

South Africa innings

2nd over - A nervous looking Quinton de Kock edges seamer Trent Boult for two boundaries, the second of which was dropped by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. 10-0

4th over - Hashim Amla drags a full Boult delivery on and is bowled for 10, becoming the left armer's 20th wicket of the tournament, equalling Geoff Allott's New Zealand record. 25-1

5th over - Paceman Tim Southee concedes just one run as Faf du Plessis looks to settle himself at the crease. 26-1

8th over - After some tight bowling, de Kock charges Boult and gets a top edge to Southee at third man. Boult now passes Allott with his 21st wicket. 31-2

9th over - Matt Henry replaces Southee, with Du Plessis having to dive at the non-striker's end after a tight single, though Grant Elliott's throw is just over the stumps. SA: 34-2

10th over - Du Plessis edges past second slip for a boundary as South Africa end the compulsory power play. 39-2

13th over - Henry bowls his second successive maiden to Du Plessis. 43-2

14th over - Rilee Rossouw punches a full Boult delivery to the long-on boundary to bring up the 50. 55-2

15th over - Henry bowls another tidy over, conceding just three singles. 58-2

19th over - Rossouw gets an inside edge for a boundary from a delivery from Southee, who almost yorks him on the next ball. 76-2

20th over - Spinner Daniel Vettori continues to tie down South Africa's batsmen by conceding just one run. 77-2

21st over - Du Plessis hits Southee down the ground for two boundaries, the first of which brought up the 50-run partnership. 85-2.

25th over - Rossouw tucks Grant Elliott off his legs for a single to bring up South Africa's 100, then hits a flat six down the ground. 108-2

27th over - Corey Anderson proves to be the golden arm having Rossouw caught by Martin Guptill at backward point for 39 from his first delivery. 116-3

30th over - AB de Villiers slams the ball straight back to Vettori prompting the crowd to erupt, though he had hit the delivery into the ground first. 129-3

31st over - Du Plessis scoops a Henry delivery to mid-wicket for two runs to bring up his 15th ODI half-century, then hits a straight six. 140-3

32nd over - Du Plessis edges a boundary from Vettori before De Villiers slams a delivery down the ground to bring up the 150. 151-3

34th over - Du Plessis pulls a short ball from Anderson to the vacant mid-wicket area to bring up the 50-run partnership before de Villiers repeats it on the final delivery. 175-3

35th over - Kane Williamson has opportunity to run out de Villiers at the striker's end but the throw is just wide. 184-3

36th over - De Villiers is dropped by Williamson at short cover then hits a six and successive boundaries to bring up his 46th ODI half-century from 32 balls. 199-3

38th over - Du Plessis hits Boult down the ground for his seventh boundary to bring up the 100-run partnership before a light rain shower sweeps across the ground forcing the players off. 216-3

* 1720 local - The rain has stopped after about 30 minutes though the covers are still on the wicket and no sign of the ground staff preparing to remove them.

* 1751 local - Still no play after more rain just as the ground staff had taken the covers off. Having been off the ground for an hour, South Africa's innings will be reduced.

* 1825 local - The covers are off the ground and the outfield is being prepared. Play to resume at 1845 with the match reduced to 43 overs per side.

39th over - Anderson appeals for a caught behind from du Plessis but umpire Ian Gould signals a wide. New Zealand review and technology shows it hits the batsmen's gloves and he has to go for 82. 222-4

40th over - David Miller hits Southee for four boundaries. 239-4

41st over - Miller continues his assault, hitting Anderson for a boundary and then successive sixes. 258-4

43rd over - Miller hits Anderson over long-on for a six to bring up the 50-run partnership then is caught behind by Ronchi for 49 on the next ball. JP Duminy hits two balls just wide of a despairing Nathan McCullum. 281-5

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom/Sudipto Ganguly/Amlan Chakraborty)