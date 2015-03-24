AUCKLAND, March 24 Latest from the cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

South Africa innings

2nd over - A nervous looking Quinton de Kock edges seamer Trent Boult for two boundaries, the second of which was dropped by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. 10-0

4th over - Hashim Amla drags a full Boult delivery on and is bowled for 10, becoming the left armer's 20th wicket of the tournament, equalling Geoff Allott's New Zealand record. 25-1

5th over - Paceman Tim Southee concedes just one run as Faf du Plessis looks to settle himself at the crease. 26-1

8th over - After some tight bowling, de Kock charges Boult and gets a top edge to Southee at third man. Boult now pasess Allott with his 21st wicket. 31-2

9th over - Matt Henry replaces Southee, with Du Plessis having to dive at the non-striker's end after a tight single, though Grant Elliott's throw is just over the stumps. SA: 34-2

10th over - Du Plessis edges past second slip for a boundary as South Africa end the compulsory power play. 39-2

13th over - Henry bowls his second successive maiden to Du Plessis. 43-2

14th over - Rilee Rossouw punches a full Boult delivery to the long-on boundary to bring up the 50. 55-2

15th over - Henry bowls another tidy over, conceding just three singles. 58-2

19th over - Rossouw gets an inside edge for a boundary from a delivery from Southee, who almost yorks him on the next ball. 76-2

20th over - Spinner Daniel Vettori continues to tie down South Africa's batsmen by conceding just one run. 77-2

21st over - Du Plessis hits Southee down the ground for two boundaries, the first of which brought up the 50-run partnership. 85-2.

25th over - Rossouw tucks Grant Elliott off his legs for a single to bring up South Africa's 100, then hits a flat six down the ground. 108-2

27th over - Corey Anderson proves to be the golden arm having Rossouw caught by Martin Guptill at backward point for 39 from his first delivery. 116-3

30th over - AB de Villiers slams the ball straight back to Vettori prompting the crowd to erupt, though he had hit the delivery into the ground first. 129-3

31st over - Du Plessis scoops a Henry delivery to mid-wicket for two runs to bring up his 15th ODI half-century, then hits a straight six. 140-3

32nd over - Du Plessis edges a boundary from Vettori before De Villiers slams a delivery down the ground to bring up the 150. 151-3

34th over - Du Plessis pulls a short ball from Anderson to the vacant mid-wicket area to bring up the 50-run partnership before de Villiers repeats it on the final delivery. 175-3

35th over - Kane Williamson has opportunity to run out de Villiers at the striker's end but the throw is just wide. 184-3

36th over - De Villiers is dropped by Williamson at short cover then hits a six and successive boundaries to bring up his 46th ODI half-century from 32 balls. 199-3

38th over - Du Plessis hits Boult down the ground for his seventh boundary to bring up the 100-run partnership before a light rain shower sweeps across the ground forcing the players off. 216-3

* 1720 local - The rain has stopped after about 30 minutes though the covers are still on the wicket and no sign of the ground staff preparing to remove them.

* 1751 local - Still no play after more rain swept across the ground just as the ground staff had taken the covers off. Having been off the ground for an hour, South Africa's innings will be reduced. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom/Sudipto Ganguly)