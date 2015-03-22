AUCKLAND, March 23 New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of the cricket World Cup after suffering pain in his heel and has been replaced in the squad by Matt Henry, the team said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Milne had been expected to be named in the side for the semi-final against South Africa at Eden Park after being the third seamer in a settled starting 11 for Brendon McCullum's side throughout the tournament.

"Milne felt discomfort following the quarter-final against the West Indies and subsequently underwent an MRI scan on Sunday," a New Zealand Cricket statement read.

"The results showed significant swelling around the region and he will not be fit to play any further part in the tournament.

"A timeline for his return is not yet known."

Henry's inclusion still needs to be ratified by the International Cricket Council, though he was bowling in the nets that are adjacent to Eden Park on Monday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows)