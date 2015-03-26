SYDNEY India's reign as cricket's world champions is over. Four years after they won the World Cup at home, they bowed out in the semi-finals, beaten by Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India came into the World Cup with low expectations after struggling during their build-up but lifted themselves up when it mattered.

They went through their six pool matches and easily won their quarter-final against Bangladesh but ran into a red-hot Australian side.

India's players were disappointed to lose but gracious in defeat, acknowledging that the Australians had played better. For India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it was a moment tinged with sadness.

Four years ago, Dhoni led India to win the World Cup on home soil, setting off one of the biggest celebrations seen in the world's largest democracy.

India knocked out the Australians in the quarter-finals, ending their run of three successive World Cup titles between 1999 and 2007, and went on to win the final.

"It's something that doesn't really belong to anyone. We definitely took it from someone, so somebody took it from us. It's as simple as that," Dhoni said.

"The best team takes it for four years and then everybody gets their own plans ready, depending on the conditions, and they challenge the one that has the Cup.

"It doesn't stay with one for long, but that's how it has been. If we would have played better cricket on this particular day, maybe we would have gone into the final. But that's how it is. In any international sport you have to be at your best. If not, the Cup gets shared."

For Dhoni and his players, the consolation for losing was they get to go home a few days earlier. The Indian team have been in Australia for four months, playing a four-match test series and a warm-up tournament before the World Cup, and are fatigued.

They came away empty handed, losing the tests and the One Day International tournament they entered, but with renewed hope for the future and a ringing endorsement from Sachin Tendulkar.

"Well played in the ICC World Cup Team India," the Indian batting great tweeted. "A tough game today and a loss is always difficult to handle. But you have played some terrific cricket throughout and all the fans have enjoyed watching you. Congratulations to Australia for a convincing win."

The good news for India is that they will not have to wait long for their next chance to be the world champions. Next year, the Twenty20 World Cup will be held in India and Dhoni wants to play on, scoffing at suggestions he might retire.

