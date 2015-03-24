South Africa's wicket keeper Quinton de Kock (L) reacts after New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was run out during their Cricket World Cup semi final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers tumbles over the stumps during a failed run out attempt on New Zealand's batsman Corey Anderson during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's batsman Corey Anderson walks off the field after being caught out by South Africa's Faf du Plessis during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's Ab de Villiers leaps to field a ball during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

New Zealand's Grant Elliott reacts after hitting a shot for six runs to win their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Corey Anderson and Grant Elliott produced a superbly timed 103-run partnership to take New Zealand into their first cricket World Cup final with a tense four-wicket win over South Africa at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Anderson (58) and Elliott (84 not out) had been thrust together at 149 for four in the 22nd over of the rain-effected semi-final and calmly took their side within sight of victory before Daniel Vettori joined Elliott to guide their side home to ecstatic scenes in Auckland.

South Africa captain AB de Villiers (65 not out) and Faf du Plessis (82) had shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 103 from 73 balls to power their team to an imposing 281 for five in 43 overs after almost two hours of play was lost due to the rain.

New Zealand were set a revised target of 298 under the Duckworth-Lewis method and while Brendon McCullum got them away to a flying start with 59, they struggled to keep pace before the crucial fifth-wicket partnership.

