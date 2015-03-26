Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
SYDNEY, March 26 Australia beat defending champions India by 95 runs in the semi-finals of the World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The Australians will play New Zealand in the final at Melbourne on Sunday.
Australia, who have already won the World Cup four times, posted an imposing total of 328 for seven from their 50 overs, built on the back of a brilliant 105 from Steve Smith and 81 from opener Aaron Finch.
India could only manage 233 in reply. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni top scored with 65 while Shikhar Dhawan was the next best with 45. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.