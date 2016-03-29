Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
NEW DELHI Following is a factbox on the first World Twenty20 semi-final between England and New Zealand to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday:
Match starts 1330 GMT
World T20 head to head:
Played: 4; England won: 2; New Zealand won: 2
- - -
England
World ranking: Five
Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Ray, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, James vince, David Willey
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Best overall performance: Champions (2010)
Road to semi-final:
* Lost to West Indies by six wickets
* Beat South Africa by two wickets
* Beat Afghanistan by 15 runs
* Beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs
Top scorer: Root (168 runs)
Top wicket-taker: Willey (six wickets)
- - -
New Zealand
World ranking: Two
Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Grant Elliot, Colin Munroe, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Coach: Mike Hesson
Best overall performance: Semi-finals (2007)
Road to semi-final:
* Beat India by 47 runs
* Beat Australia by eight runs
* Beat Pakistan by 22 runs
* Beat Bangladesh by 75 runs
Top scorer: Guptill (125 runs)
Top wicket-taker: Santner (nine wickets)
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.