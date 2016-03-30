NEW DELHI, March 30 England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

The 2010 champions fielded the same side who had beaten Sri Lanka by 10 runs in their previous match to secure a place in the last four.

"I think it looks a pretty good surface. If it's going to change, it'll probably be later on this evening, with the dew," Morgan said after toss.

"We've felt really relaxed here. We've played on two very different wickets. So tonight we are quite open-minded about how we go about things."

Morgan's counterpart Kane Williamson had won the toss in all four group matches, opting to bat first on each occasion.

"I think it will be a pretty fair playing wicket," said Williamson.

Opener Martin Guptill, who was rested against Bangladesh, returns to the New Zealand side replacing Henry Nicholls while paceman Adam Milne replaced off-spinner Nathan McCullum.

The New Zealand team under Kane Williamson won all four group matches to sail into the last four as the only unbeaten team of the tournament.

England lost their tour opener against West Indies securing their semi-final berth with narrow wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Morgan's men have a better knowledge of the local conditions, having played their last two matches at Kotla, while New Zealand played their group matches in four different cities before landing in the Indian capital.

Earlier on Wednesday England's women lost their semi-final to Australia.

