Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after winning their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match and series against England in Colombo December 16, 2014. Sri Lanka won the series 5-2 against England. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Factbox on the Sri Lanka squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Captain: Angelo Mathews

The 27-year-old all-rounder is the man for all seasons. He routinely stands up and contributes when Sri Lanka are in trouble and plays the role of the finisher to perfection with the bat. His medium-pace bowling should prove very handy on the hard and bouncier pitches in Australia and New Zealand.

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

The former captain was one of the most technically gifted batsmen of his era and was named full-time head coach in April after the resignation of Englishman Paul Farbrace. Atapattu became Sri Lanka's first full-time local coach in 15 years since Roy Dias in 1999.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad

Key batsman: Kumar Sangakkara

The stylish left-hander is expected to retire after the World Cup meaning it will be his last attempt to win the trophy after finishing runner-up in the last two editions. The calm and composed former captain is also a constant source of inspiration for the team's bowlers from behind the wickets with the gloves.

Key bowler: Lasith Malinga

The pace spearhead was included in the squad despite having not played since undergoing ankle surgery in September. The 31-year-old's yorkers, delivered with a sling-shot action, make him almost unplayable at times.

World Cup record: 1975 - first round; 1979 - first round; 1983 - first round; 1987 - first round; 1992 - first round; 1996 - champions; 1999 - first round; 2003 - semi-finals; 2007 - runner-up; 2011 - runner-up.

Overall playing record: Played: 745, Won: 352, Lost: 357, Tied: 4, No Result: 32

Highest innings total: 443-9 v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

Lowest innings total: 43 v South Africa, Paarl, 2012

Most appearances: 441 - Sanath Jayasuriya

Highest individual score: 189 - Sanath Jayasuriya v India, Sharjah, 2000

Leading run-scorer: 13,434 - Kumar Sangakkara

Best bowling: 8-19 - Chaminda Vaas v Zimbabwe, Colombo, 2001

Leading wicket-taker: 523 - Muttiah Muralitharan

Highest partnership: 286 (first) - Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya v England, Leeds, 2006

Most catches by a fielder: 211 - Mahela Jayawardene

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 465 - Kumar Sangakkara

