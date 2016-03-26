NEW DELHI, March 26 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to field against England in a crucial World Twenty20 Group One match at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

"Looks like a really good wicket and there is a hint of grass," Mathews said.

"It won't turn much to be honest. It won't make a big difference for the full 40 overs," he added.

Opener Alex Hales has recovered from a stiff back to replace James Vince as 2010 champions England seek to win the contest and qualify for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka badly need to win the contest to keep their title defence alive in the sixth edition of the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka replaced fellow paceman Nuwan Kulasekara in the only change to the Sri Lankan side. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)