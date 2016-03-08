Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
COLOMBO, March 8 Lasith Malinga has stepped down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of their World Twenty20 title defence in India, the secretary of the country's cricket board told Reuters on Tuesday.
Angelo Mathews would take over as skipper from Malinga, who remained available to play Super 10 stage matches from March 15, Mohan de Silva added. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.