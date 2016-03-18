MUMBAI, March 18 Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the World Twenty20 due to a knee injury, the defending champions said on Friday.

"Malinga's knee injury flared up before the match against Afghanistan yesterday," a team spokesperson said.

"He has been ruled out of the World Cup and has flown back to Sri Lanka this afternoon." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)