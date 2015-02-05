Feb 5 Penpix of the Sri Lanka squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Angelo Mathews (captain), 27. All-rounder. 149 matches. 3588 runs. Highest score: 139 not out. Wickets: 91. Best bowling: 6-20. The batting all-rounder became Sri Lanka's youngest test captain at the age of 25 and has been charged with leading the team's next generation of cricketers. He has made a name for himself as a finisher in limited over cricket and is often seen batting till the last over, taking Sri Lanka to victory or to a fighting total.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, 38. Right-hand opening batsman. 307 matches. 9401 runs. Highest score: 160 not out. The dashing opening batsman is entrusted with the duty to provide a solid platform and is almost unstoppable when he gets going. He has also known for the 'dilscoop' shot, when he goes down on his knee to hit the ball over his head. Dilshan is an effective off-spinner who has taken 97 ODI wickets.

Dimuth Karunaratne, 26. Left-hand opening batsman. 13 matches. 153 runs. Highest score: 60. A member of the college team that produced captain Angelo Mathews, Karunaratne has fared much better in tests but has struggled for runs in the seven-match series against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup.

Kumar Sangakkara, 37. Left-hand top-order batsman/wicketkeeper. 397 matches. 13693 runs. Highest score: 169. Dismissals: 493. The mainstay of Sri Lanka's batting, he's one of the modern day greats of the game. The stylish left-hander's form in his last World Cup will decide, to a large extent, how Sri Lanka fare in the tournament.

Mahela Jayawardene, 37. Right-hand middle-order batsman. 441 matches. 12525 runs. Highest score: 144. One of the most elegant batsmen around, the former captain has mixed innovation with his water-tight technique in the shorter formats. He lead Sri Lanka to the World Cup final in 2007 and will be keen to bow out of international cricket on a high.

Dinesh Chandimal, 25. Right-hand middle order batsman/wicketkeeper. 92 matches. 2066 runs. Highest score: 111. One of Sri Lanka's next generation batsmen, Chandimal has suffered a dip in form of late and is no longer a sure starter in the playing XI.

Lahiru Thirimanne, 25. Left-hand middle order/opening batsman. 87 matches. 1871 runs. Highest score: 102 not out. Appointed Sri Lanka's vice-captain for the World Cup, the versatile left-hander can bat both at the top of the order and lower.

Thisara Perera, 25. All-rounder. 98 matches. 1073 runs. Highest score: 80 not out. Wickets: 113. Best bowling: 6-44. He is a key player for Sri Lanka for his ability to pick up wickets and aggressive batting. Perera's fearless batting provides late boost to Sri Lanka's innings, something his team will expect him to do more regularly in the tournament.

Jeevan Mendis, 32. All-rounder. 52 matches. 591 runs. Highest score: 72. Wickets: 26. Best bowling: 3-15. The leg-spinning all-rounder is also a handy batsman lower down the order.

Sachithra Senanayake, 29. Off-spinner. 44 matches. 49 wickets. Best bowling: 4-13. The tall off-spinner's participation was in doubt after he was banned from bowling for an illegal action but was cleared after undergoing remedial work. Senanayake is effective in helpful conditions and has a number of variations suited to limited-overs matches.

Rangana Herath, 36. Left-arm spinner. 67 matches. 71 wickets. Best bowling: 4-20. He has not been able to replicate his test success in the shorter format but the experienced spinner remains a potent option with his accuracy and ability to vary the pace of deliveries.

Lasith Malinga, 31. Right-arm paceman. 177 matches. 271 wickets. Best bowling: 6-38. Toe-crushing yorkers, slower bouncers, deceptive change of pace -- Malinga has all the weapons in his armoury to trouble batsmen and run through opposition in limited over-cricket. He has not played since undergoing an ankle surgery in September and will be a huge loss for Sri Lanka if he does not get fit in time.

Nuwan Kulasekara, 32. Right-arm paceman. 165 matches. 178 wickets. Best bowling: 5-22. Not an express bowler but Kulasekara has the ability to swing the new ball both ways. He also has good control over his line and length that makes him a vital bowler in the closing stages of the innings.

Suranga Lakmal, 27. Right-arm paceman. 31 matches. 44 wickets. Best bowling: 4-30. Lakmal bowls good areas with the new ball, getting good swing and bounce to trouble the batsman but needs more control on his bowling when the ball gets old.

Dhammika Prasad, 31. Right-arm paceman. 24 matches. 32 wickets. Best bowling: 3-17. He is probably the fastest of the current Sri Lankan bowlers and hits the deck hard. His bowling style should suit him well on the bouncier pitches in Australia and New Zealand. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)