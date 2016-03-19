Soccer - Coach Schmidt leaves Mainz
BERLIN Mainz 05 parted ways with coach Martin Schmidt on Monday after the Bundesliga club struggled throughout the season and were only safe from relegation on the penultimate matchday.
NEW DELHI Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who was dropped from Sri Lanka's World Twenty20 squad barely 24 hours before they left for India, was called up as Lasith Malinga's replacement on Saturday.
Pace spearhead Malinga, who is nursing a knee injury, returned home without bowling a ball for the Sri Lankan team defending their title in India.
With spinners playing decisive roles in the early matches of the tournament so far, Sri Lanka have decided to bolster a slow bowling department which already includes left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake.
Vandersay, 26, has played three one-dayers and four Twenty20 Internationals.
The champions meet former winners West Indies in their next Super 10 Group One match in Bangalore on Sunday.
Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said on Monday its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale after media reports that the club's second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.