Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
KOLKATA, March 17 Champions Sri Lanka beat qualifiers Afghanistan by six wickets in their first Super 10 Group One match of the World Twenty20 in Kolkata on Thursday.
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan overcame a slow start to post 153-7 and Sri Lanka romped home in 18.5 overs with Tillakaratne Dilshan top scoring with an unbeaten 83. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.