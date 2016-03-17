KOLKATA, March 17 Champions Sri Lanka beat qualifiers Afghanistan by six wickets in their first Super 10 Group One match of the World Twenty20 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan overcame a slow start to post 153-7 and Sri Lanka romped home in 18.5 overs with Tillakaratne Dilshan top scoring with an unbeaten 83. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)