Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
NEW DELHI, March 26 England beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs to reach the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.
Put into bat, England posted 171-4 with Jos Buttler top-scoring for the 2010 champions with an unbeaten 66.
Defending champions Sri Lanka made 161-8 in 20 overs with Angelo Mathews (73 not out) leading the way. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.