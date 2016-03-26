NEW DELHI, March 26 England beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs to reach the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat, England posted 171-4 with Jos Buttler top-scoring for the 2010 champions with an unbeaten 66.

Defending champions Sri Lanka made 161-8 in 20 overs with Angelo Mathews (73 not out) leading the way. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)