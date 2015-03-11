Cricket fans and empty seats are seen during the Cricket World Cup match between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Hobart March 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan wears his pads before joining his team for national anthems before their Cricket World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Scotland's Richie Berrington stops the ball from reaching the boundary off a hit by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their Cricket World Cup match in Hobart March 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits to the boundary during his Cricket World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara acknowledges his century during the Cricket World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart March 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

HOBART Latest from Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sri Lanka posted 363-9 in their innings.

Scotland innings:

1st over - Terrible start for Scotland as Kyle Coetzer, who hit 156 in his last match, offers a dolly to bowler Lasith Malinga to exit after a second ball duck. SCO: 3-1

6th over - Matt Machan cuts Nuwan Kulasekara for the first boundary of the Scotland innings. SCO: 24-1

7th over - Malinga's bounce and angle continue to trouble Scotland batsmen and only one run comes off the bat. SCO: 26-1

8th over - Scotland lose second wicket as Nuwan Kulasekara breaches Calum MacLeod's defence with a yorker. SCO: 29-2

9th over - Preston Mommsen times the shot beautifully to drice Thisara Perera through cover and pick up his first boundary. SCO: 33-2

10th over - Kulasekara tests Mommsen with a delivery that jags back after pitching and the batsman nearly drags it onto his stumps. SCO: 35-2

