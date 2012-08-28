NEW DELHI Aug 28 A swashbuckling West Indies
and a talented Pakistan will pose the biggest threats to India
captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dream of lifting his second
Twenty20 World Cup title, according to former skipper Sourav
Ganguly.
Under Dhoni, India won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in
South Africa in 2007 and lifted the 50-over World Cup on home
soil last year.
Boasting a side packed with exciting stroke-makers, India
will head to Sri Lanka for the Sept 18-Oct 7 tournament as one
of the favourites but Ganguly remains wary of the West Indies'
skills in the shortest form of the sport.
"They are a powerhouse," Ganguly, who will be part of the
commentary team in Sri Lanka, told reporters on Tuesday.
"Guys like Chris Gayle, (Kieran) Pollard, Dwayne Smith,
Andre Russel, and they got (off-spinner) Sunil Narine. He can be
a match-winner.
"They also have a good fast bowling attack with Fidel
Edwards and Kemar Roach - all bowling at 90 miles an hour,"
Ganguly added as former India player Sanjay Manjrekar, sitting
next to him, nodded in approval.
"West Indies is a strong Twenty20 team because they have got
the best four Twenty20 players in the world," said Manjrekar,
who played 37 tests and 74 one-day internationals from
1987-1996.
Ganguly also talked up Pakistan's chances of claiming a
second Twenty20 global title to add to their victory in the
tournament three years ago.
"They have got bundles of talent. If they get going, they
can be very dangerous," he said.
Manjrekar reckoned Pakistan, who have not hosted
international cricket since 2009 because of the volatile
security situation at home, would give a good account of
themselves in Sri Lanka.
"The thing with Pakistan is that because there is not enough
cricket happening back home, they are not in the spotlight very
often. Come an ICC event, that's Pakistan's opportunity to show
the world what they are made of.
"They have always been the show-off of world cricket.
Pakistanis have that thing about showing off their skills.
Shoaib Akhtar, you know, wanted to show off his bowling.
"This is the time for them to get the attention of the
cricket-loving public and they would want to seize it."
Both former players, however, still expect India to stave
off every challenge and go on to win the title.
"India always have a great chance, especially in
limited-overs cricket. They have got the players who can clear
the boundary with ease and they will be playing in the
sub-continent," Ganguly enthused.
"The Indian team has got plenty of match winners... and if
the pitch is conducive to spin, Dhoni is a master of using his
slow bowlers," Manjrekar added.
(Editing by John O'Brien)