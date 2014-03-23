Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh Pakistan scored 191 for five wickets in 20 overs in their Group Two match against Australia in the super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Australia won the toss.
Scores: Pakistan 191-5 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 94, Kamran Akmal 31; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-36) v Australia.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.