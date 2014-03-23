Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
Pakistan beat Australia by 16 runs in a super 10 Group Two match of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 191-5 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 94, Kamran Akmal 31; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-36) v Australia 175 all out in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 74, Aaron Finch 65; Zulfiqar Babar 2-26, Umar Gul 2-29, Shahid Afridi 2-30, Bilawal Bhatti 2-36).
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.