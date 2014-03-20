DHAKA Authorities in Bangladesh have asked businesses, shopping malls and markets to shut down during the evening to save electricity in the wake of Wednesday's power outage during a World Twenty20 match in Sylhet.

The qualifying group B match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates plunged into darkness twice due to power failure at the Sylhet Stadium.

"They have been told to close their shutters after 8 p.m. (1400 GMT) to save electricity so that people can watch matches on televisions," Monowar Islam, secretary of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, told Reuters on Thursday.

Authorities also asked people to cut the use of air conditioners, water pumps, micro-ovens and other home appliances during the evening, the peak hours for the cricket.

Last week, Bangladesh stopped supplying gas to six major fertilizer factories out of seven in order to divert gas supply to power plants and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for the tournament.

Chronic power shortages often stir public fury and spark violent protests in the country.

Angry fans have previously gone on the rampage, attacking electricity supply centres, when blackouts have hit live telecast of games.

The March 16- April 6 tournament, featuring 16 teams, is being held across three cities in Bangladesh.

