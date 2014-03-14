March 14 The fifth edition of cricket's World Twenty20 will start in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Following is a factbox on five batsmen to watch out for in the tournament:

- - -

Chris Gayle, West Indies

The tall Jamaican is dreaded for his big-hitting ability. No boundary is big enough for the left-handed opener and even his mishits often land in the stands.

In recent times, Gayle has been more watchful during the initial overs, signalling his intent to bat long and launch into the slower bowlers in the middle overs.

Gayle smashed the first century in Twenty20 Internationals against host South Africa in the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007 and can upset the opponent's gameplan.

- -

David Warner, Australia

A stocky left-handed opener who can single-handedly win a match for his team. Whenever the diminutive southpaw has batted deep, Australia have invariably posted imposing totals.

Warner boasts of a strike rate of 138 in Twenty20 Internationals and can clear the boundary at will. A feisty cricketer though not always in control of his emotions, Warner seems to be finally at peace with himself.

Also an excellent fielder, the 27-year-old will head to the tournament in rich vein of form after highly successful test series against Australia and South Africa.

- -

Virat Kohli, India

One of world's most exciting young talents, the 25-year-old right-hander has become India's most dependable batsman in recent times. His aggression and youthful exuberance reflect in the way he bats.

Kohli can score fast without looking ugly and can pace his innings according to the game's demand.

A smart runner between the wicket and a sweet timer of the ball, his brilliant fielding is an asset to a team not really known for its agility.

- -

AB de Villiers, South Africa

The talented middle-order batsman has the ability to adapt to any situation and can effortlessly shift batting gears which makes him an indispensable part of the South African team.

When in flow, De Villiers is a nightmare for any bowler for his knack to improvise which can upset any field setting.

The 30-year-old, South Africa's best batsman currently, also dons the gloves which affords his side more balance.

- -

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sri Lanka

Another dasher at the top of the order, the right-hander was the highest run-getter in the 2009 World Twenty20 in England, where Sri Lanka finished runner-up to Pakistan.

His famous "Dilscoop", a shot he plays to send the ball soaring over the wicketkeeper's head, underlines his ability to improvise and makes him a batsman hard to contain.

Dilshan can also pierce the field with his flowing off-drives and is an useful off-spinner with the ball in the middle overs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)