Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
March 27 Sri Lanka scored 189 for four wickets in 20 overs in their World Twenty20 super 10 Group One match against England at Chittagong on Thursday.
England won the toss.
Scores: Sri Lanka 189-4 in 20 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 89, Tillakaratne Dilshan 55; Chris Jordan 2-28, Jade Dernbach 2-42) v England. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.