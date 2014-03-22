March 22 New Zealand beat England by nine runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method in their rain-interrupted super 10 Group One match of the World Twenty20 at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand won the toss

Scores - England 172-6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 36, Michael Lumb 33, Jos Buttler 32; Corey Anderson 2-32) v New Zealand 52-1 in 5.2 overs (Kane Williamson 24 not out) (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)