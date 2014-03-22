Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
March 22 New Zealand beat England by nine runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method in their rain-interrupted super 10 Group One match of the World Twenty20 at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.
New Zealand won the toss
Scores - England 172-6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 36, Michael Lumb 33, Jos Buttler 32; Corey Anderson 2-32) v New Zealand 52-1 in 5.2 overs (Kane Williamson 24 not out) (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.