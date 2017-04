MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 India scored 130 for four wickets in their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field.

India 130-4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77) v Sri Lanka (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)