MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 6 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the World Twenty20 final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. India innings R. Sharma c Senanayake b Herath 29 A. Rahane b Mathews 3 V. Kohli run out 77 Y. Singh c T. Perera b Kulasekara 11 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (b-2, lb-2, w-2) 6 Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 130 Did not bat: S. Raina, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, B. Kumar, M. Sharma Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-64 3-119 4-130 Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-29-1, Mathews 4-0-25-1, Senanayake 4-0-22-0, Malinga 4-0-27-0 (1w), Herath 4-0-23-1 (1w) Sri Lanka innings K. Perera c Jadeja b M. Sharma 5 T. Dilshan c Kohli b Ashwin 18 M. Jayawardene c Ashwin b Raina 24 K. Sangakkara not out 52 L. Thirimanne c Dhoni b Mishra 7 T. Perera not out 23 Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total (four wickets; 17.5 overs) 134 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, S. Senanayake, R. Herath, L. Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-41 3-65 4-78 Bowling: Kumar 3-0-18-0, M. Sharma 2-0-18-1, Ashwin 3.5-0-29-1 (1w), Mishra 4-0-32-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-24-1 (1w), Jadeja 1-0-11-0 Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)