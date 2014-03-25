MIRPUR, Bangladesh South Africa have been fined for slow over rate in Monday's thrilling victory against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Dale Steyn's fiery spell earned the Proteas a two-run victory but Faf du Plessis and his men were found two overs short of their target in Chittagong.

"As such, Du Plessis was fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players received 20 per cent fines," the ICC said in a statement.

"If Du Plessis is found guilty of one more minor over-rate offence in T20Is over the next 12 months, he will receive a one-match suspension," it added.

Beaten by Sri Lanka in their first super 10 match, South Africa have revived their campaign with the win over New Zealand and face qualifiers Netherlands on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)