MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 1 Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan has been fined 20 per cent match fee for showing dissent at an umpiring decision during Monday's World Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Chittagong.

"The incident happened in the fourth over, when Dilshan rubbed his elbow after the ball deflected off his gloves to the wicketkeeper to indicate that the ball had not touched his gloves," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dilshan fell to Trent Boult, fluffing his scoop shot but Sri Lanka went on to rout New Zealand by 59 runs in the low-scoring contest to qualify for the semi-finals.

The former captain admitted the offence and accepted the sanction and there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)