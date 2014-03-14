Last-gasp Matuidi goal earns PSG 3-2 win at Metz
PARIS Blaise Matuidi netted a double as Paris St Germain snatched a last-gap 3-2 win at Metz to put the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Tuesday.
The fifth edition of cricket's World Twenty20 will start in Bangladesh on Sunday.
Following is a factbox on the previous editions of the tournament:
2007
Hosts: South Africa
Winner: India
Runner-up: Pakistan
Player of the tournament: Shahid Afridi, Pakistan
Highest run-getter: Matthew Hayden, Australia (265 runs)
Highest wicket-taker: Umar Gul, Pakistan (13 wickets)
2009
Hosts: England
Winner: Pakistan
Runner-up: Sri Lanka
Player of the tournament: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sri Lanka
Highest run-getter: Dilshan (317 runs)
Highest wicket-taker: Gul (13 wickets)
2010
Hosts: West Indies
Winner: England
Runner-up: Australia
Player of the tournament: Kevin Pietersen, England
Highest run-getter: Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (302 runs)
Highest wicket-taker: Dirk Nannes, Australia (14 wickets)
2012
Hosts: Sri Lanka
Winner: West Indies
Runner-up: Sri Lanka
Player of the tournament: Shane Watson, Australia
Highest run-getter: Watson (249 runs)
Highest wicket-taker: Ajantha Mendis, Sri Lanka (15 wickets)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BARCELONA Dani Alves believes if Juventus can knock out his former side Barcelona, they will be eliminating the best team in the world from the Champions League.