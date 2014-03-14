DHAKA Playing plenty of domestic Twenty20 matches in similar conditions hold the Indian bowlers in good stead for the ICC World T20 in Bangladesh, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said on Friday.

The Indian squad is filled with strokemakers suited to the slam-bang format but Dhoni's major worry will be the bowling frailty which has recently been laid bare in other formats.

The Indian bowling attack has been panned by critics for its failure to win matches on foreign soil and the team also failed to make the final of the recent Asia Cup in Bangladesh, which was played in the 50-over format.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni, who leads the team in all three formats, was not concerned.

"We have got bowlers who have played a lot of T20, not internationally you may say but quite a few games in India especially in the IPL," Dhoni told reporters.

"The condition being similar will really help them. The standard of IPL is very high and they have played against the best players in the world.

"They have to execute their plans, I think that will really help them. Overall, it will be a good challenge for them."

Dhoni refused to pick a favourite for the tournament as he felt the shortness of the format gives every team an opportunity to win a match.

The India skipper himself missed the Asia Cup with an injury but said he felt rejuvenated after the break.

"I always look at the positive side. For me the positive side was that I got some rest," Dhoni, who led India to victory in the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007, said.

"I was at home, no work, nothing just watching television.

"Overall it was a break for 10-12 days and I am back playing international cricket."

India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan next Friday at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)