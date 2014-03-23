Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh India beat West Indies by seven wickets in their super 10 Group Two match of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
India won the toss.
Scores: India 130-3 in 19.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 62 not out, Virat Kohli 54) v West Indies 129-7 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 34, Lendl Simmons 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3-48, Amit Mishra 2-18).
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.