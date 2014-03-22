Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
* Kieswetter to replace Wright in England squad
* Faulkner to miss Australia's first match (Adds Faulkner injury, changes slug, adds byline)
By Amlan Chakraborty
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, March 22 England all-rounder Luke Wright was ruled out of the World Twenty20 with a side strain on Saturday while recuperating Australian James Faulkner will miss Sunday's super 10 match against Pakistan.
Barely hours before the already-depleted English side begin their Super 10 campaign against New Zealand in Chittagong, 29-year-old Wright joined Joe Root and Ben Stokes in being forced out of the former winners' squad with injury.
"The Event Technical Committee ... has approved Craig Kieswetter as a replacement player for Luke Wright in the England men's squad," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.
Like Wright, South Africa-born Kieswetter was part of England's 2010 World Twenty20 winning side.
Faulkner's wait on the sidelines also got prolonged as the 23-year-old continues to recover from a knee surgery which forced him out of Australia's test tour of South Africa.
"He will miss tomorrow's game," Australia captain George Bailey told reporters, still optimistic that the bowling all-rounder would play a pivotal role in the tournament and beyond.
"I think his record is pretty handy in Twenty20. He's certainly played a huge role in Twenty20 and one-day teams since his debut.
"He's a really important player for us, he's really versatile, adds another dimension to our team. We are just monitoring him. I think the way he plays, he'd become more and more important to us as the tournament progresses." (Editing by Patrick Johnston/Sudipto Ganguly)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.