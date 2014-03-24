* Netherlands fold for record low total

March 24 Sri Lanka skittled qualifiers Netherlands for 39, a record low total in Twenty20 Internationals, to romp to a nine-wicket win and close in on a semi-final place at the World Twenty20 on Monday.

Paceman Angelo Mathews blew the Dutch top order away with a three-wicket burst while spinner Ajantha Mendis mowed down the lower order as Netherlands folded in 10.3 overs.

Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera (14) but chased down the target in five overs to top Group One with four points after their second successive victory in the tournament.

It was also the biggest victory in Twenty20 Internationals in terms of balls to spare.

"We let a few people down here tonight," losing captain Peter Borren said at the presentation ceremony, terming it "just shocking batting" by his team.

"We are representing more than just us here. We're representing the associates and we've to regroup pretty quickly."

Put into bat at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the Dutch, who stunned Ireland in their previous match to qualify for the super 10 stage, offered little resistance to a Sri Lankan side eyeing their maiden World Twenty20 title.

Nuwan Kulasekara dismissed Stephan Myburg with his third delivery before the sorry Dutch could open their account and Mathews came up with a three-wicket burst to reduce the minnows to nine for four in four overs.

The Dutch gloom was reflected in a partial floodlight malfunction in the second over that held up play for a short while.

Lasith Malinga's double strikes further pegged back the Dutch before Mendis (3-12) wrecked the lower order to complete the rout.

For Netherlands, only Tom Cooper (16) reached double figures while five of his team mates were out for a duck.

Kenya's 56 all out in 18.4 overs against Afghanistan in Sharjah last year was the previous lowest score in Twenty20 Internationals.

"This is not something we saw coming... I bet the guys there (in dressing room) are pretty embarrassed, as I am now," said Borren, admitting this kind of performance would not do any good to the aspirations of cricket's second-tier nations.

"This is the real shame. There's pressure on us because we're constantly striving for more fixtures, more funding... this sort of performance doesn't help." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)