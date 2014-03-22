Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
March 22 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five runs in their Group One super 10 match of the World Twenty20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Scores: Sri Lanka 165-7 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 61, Angelo Mathews 43; Imran Tahir 3-26, Morne Morkel 2-31, Dale Steyn 2-37) v South Africa 160-8 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 39; Sachithra Senanayake 2-22) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.