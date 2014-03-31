March 31 Netherlands' overwhelming World Twenty20 win against England on Monday was not just a proud moment for the Dutch but showcased the strength of associate cricket to the world, captain Peter Borren said.

The Dutch, who advanced to the super 10 stage through the qualifiers, bundled out England for 88 to hand their test playing opponents an embarrassing 45-run defeat in their final match in Chittagong.

Having themselves suffered the ignominy of being dismissed for a record low 39 against Sri Lanka a week ago, Borren was happy to have proved a point.

"I said that after we were bowled out for 39 against Sri Lanka. We are here representing all the associates," the all-rounder said.

"In the last three games we have done them proud and the last three games we have probably shown the strength of associate cricket."

Associate status for cricketing nations is the second tier of membership behind the 10 test-playing countries in the International Cricket Council.

After getting thumped by Sri Lanka in their opening match in the super 10 stage, the Dutch lost against South Africa when they had seemed poised for a shock victory and also ran New Zealand close.

"Tonight we were pretty much spot on for the whole innings with the ball and on the field. It was really nice way to finish the tournament," Borren said. "It was an achievement in itself for us to qualify for this stage.

"I think people back home will be pretty proud with our effort and we showed the cricketing world that we can play cricket."

After managing 133 for five in their 20 overs, Borren was not confident of repeating their win over England in the 2009 edition of the tournament.

"We sort of came into the second half of the game and thought we probably haven't got enough." he added.

"But I did ask the guys 'can we just put one last effort? We get on the plane tonight, can we leave everything out there?'

"We had some good plans and we executed them really well. I am really, really proud of the boys." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)