March 31 Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 59 runs in their World Twenty20 Group One super 10 match in Chittagong on Monday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 119 all out in 19.2 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 25; Trent Boult 3-20, Jimmy Neesham 3-22, Mitchell McClenaghan 2-24) v New Zealand 60 in 15.3 overs (Kane Williamson 42; Rangana Herath 5-3, Suchitra Senanayake 2-3)