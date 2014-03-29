Nadal thrilled by return to grand slam quarter-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
South Africa cruised to 62 for no loss in 7.3 overs when a second power failure halted play in their World Twenty20 Group One match against England in Chittagong on Saturday.
England captain Stuart Broad had sent down his third delivery when one of the towers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium went off, forcing the players and the umpires off the ground.
Amla was batting on 40 while Quinton de Kock was on 19 at the unscheduled break.
Only 11 balls were bowled since Broad inserted South Africa when the match was first hit by a power failure and play resumed after 10 minutes.
On May 19, the Group B match between Ireland and United Arab Emirates twice plunged into darkness following power failure at the Sylhet Stadium.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.
MELBOURNE Seeing world number 50 Mischa Zverev and wildcard Denis Istomin upset the top two players in the world at Melbourne Park shows more players believe they can take shake up the established order and that can only be good for tennis, says Roger Federer.