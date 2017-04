MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 3 Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka 160-6 (Lahiru Thirimanne 44, Angelo Mathews 40; Tillakaratne Dilshan 39; Krishmar Santokie 2-46) v West Indies 80-4 in 13.5 overs (Dwayne Bravo 30, Lasith Malinga 2-5) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Robert Woodward)