Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
March 27 South Africa beat Netherlands by six runs in their Group One match in the super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.
Netherlands won the toss.
Scores: South Africa 145-9 in 20 overs (Hashim Amla 43; Ahsan Malik 5-19) v Netherlands 139 all out in 18.4 overs (Stephan Myburgh 51; Imran Tahir 4-21, Dale Steyn 2-19) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.