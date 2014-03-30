March 30 South Africa hero AB de Villiers feels his side might be peeking at the right time after qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

His comments followed a dramatic three-run win over England on Saturday in which De Villiers thrashed 69 not out to help South Africa reach the final four.

They had started the competition with defeat by Sri Lanka and forced narrow wins over New Zealand and the Netherlands but De Villiers suggested on Sunday the tide might be turning.

"It's always important in tournaments like this to show form at the right time and to get a bit of confidence and momentum on your side," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa.

"We have probably been guilty of not getting that right and peaking a bit early. We are looking good and it's up to us to play another good game later this week.

"It was nice for us to click and play a decent game of cricket heading into the knock-out stages."

De Villiers' 28-ball 69 proved the difference in Chittagong as the 30-year-old came to the crease to turn the match in South Africa's favour including smashing 26 off the 18th over bowled by Jade Dernbach.

"I'm not sure it's about the position that I'm batting in, I came in after the 10th over, that is what made the difference," De Villiers said when asked about his success at number three.

"The coaching staff enjoys me batting in those kind of situations and that is probably why they are leaving me at four so that when I come in I can capitalise on the situation.

"I was motivated to do well no matter what position I batted in and to build a good platform for the game."

